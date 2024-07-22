Vice President Kamala Harris stepped out for the first time on Monday since President Joe Biden ended his 2024 reelection bid and endorsed her.

Harris first honored NCAA championship teams Monday morning on the South Lawn of the White House. She stood in for Biden, who is recuperating from COVID-19.

Harris opened the event with the NCAA champions behind her and began her remarks by honoring Biden.

"Joe Biden’s legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history. In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office. We are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation," she said.

Harris then continued the celebration of the athletes, highlighting that there were seven undefeated teams, 11 repeat champions, and 21 first-time winners.

She ended her speech by saying, "Congratulations to our athletes on all you have accomplished, and good luck on all that is to come wherever you all go from here. Always know this, you will always be champions."

Later the same day, Harris traveled to Wilmington, Delaware, to rally staffers at Biden’s campaign headquarters, now hers to inherit. Harris emphasized her professional background as a prosecutor. She contrasted that with Trump, who has been convicted on 34 felony counts in a hush money case in New York.

"I took on perpetrators of all kinds," Harris said, adding, "I know Donald Trump’s type."

President Biden called into the campaign staff meeting pledging, "If I didn’t have COVID, I’d be standing there with you."

The crowd at first gasped, then cheered as Biden promised, "I’m going to be on the road" and campaigning for Harris.

"I want people to remember, what we have done has been incredible," Biden said. He added, "I want to say to the team, embrace her, she’s the best."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.