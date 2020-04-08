SF Mayor discusses presidential race and pandemic

San Francisco Mayor London Breed appeared on The Nine Wednesday morning, to discuss the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders suspending his presidential campaign.

Mayor Breed praised Senator Sanders for running an outstanding campaign, but she called on all Democrats to come together, and support former Vice President Joe Biden's bid for The White House.

Meanwhile, Breed talked about how San Francisco is dealing with the coronavirus, including preventing the disease from spreading with the homeless, and to the general public.

She said The City has secured 2,000 hotel rooms for the homeless, and is able to staff up to 7,000 rooms. Breed said issues were not just finding available hotel rooms, but hotel employees, social workers and security.

Mayor Breed also discussed using the Moscone West building to house the homeless, as they transition from living on the streets to permanent housing.