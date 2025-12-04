Bay Area Afghan community alarmed after reported ICE detentions

Members of the Bay Area’s Afghan community are voicing growing concern after more than a dozen Afghan immigrants were reportedly detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week in Northern California, according to the San Francisco chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

CAIR officials say the detentions have sparked fear throughout the community.

Zahra Billoo, CAIR’s San Francisco executive director, said many of the individuals were taken into custody after being told to appear for short notice ICE appointments.

"We’re hearing from a lot of people who are afraid," said Billoo. "In each of these instances, the individuals were instructed to report to ICE. It was a scheduled meeting, but it was unusual because it was short notice. Shortly after arriving and checking in, they were detained."

The reports come one week after an Afghan national was arrested and charged with attacking two National Guard members in Washington, D.C. One guardsman was killed and the other critically injured. Billoo said the timing is raising fears that Afghan immigrants are being unfairly targeted.

"After the shooting in Washington, D.C., last week, we saw sweeping proclamations by the president and various government officials scapegoating all Afghans, promising to close their immigration," said Billoo.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced a pause on immigration applications from 19 countries, including Afghanistan, citing national security and public safety concerns. In a memo, administration officials pointed to two recent crimes involving Afghan nationals, including the D.C. attack.

Hamed Casy Rasti, who immigrated from Afghanistan more than 30 years ago and now owns a hookah lounge and clothing store in Fremont, said the community is reeling.

"You know, we cannot blame a whole country, or a whole religious group, or a whole section, just because of a couple of people’s mistake," said Rasti. He added that his thoughts remain with the families of the National Guard members involved in last week’s attack.

CAIR says it is monitoring the situation closely and preparing for the possibility of additional detentions.

KTVU reached out to ICE officials about the reported detentions, but did not hear back at the time of this report.



