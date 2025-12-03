Over $311,000 raised for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals on Giving Tuesday

Bay Area donors helped make Giving Tuesday 2025 a success, garnering more than $311,000 in donations for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals.

Our feature story on 9-year-old Penny DeBoer struck a chord with our KTVU viewers. Penny was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2018 at 13-months-old, according to her mother, Andrea Alford. Penny was treated at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland and beat cancer as a toddler. The third-grader returns regularly for check-ups due to lifelong disabilities from her treatments.

"She was infused with life, and we were infused with hope," Alford said. "I'm most grateful that she's alive with me and the hope we have for the future, which is in part because of this place."

Our Giving Tuesday partnership helped raise $311,267 for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, according to Director of Corporate Partnerships Anthony Candito. The amount surpasses last year’s fundraising total of roughly $270,000.

The money will go directly to patients and their families, and ensure that no family is turned away from care regardless of their insurance or ability to pay.