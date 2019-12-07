Tasty treats for a holiday party

If you are looking for some fancy-looking treats for a holiday party, that are actually fairly easy to make, Hugh Groman of Hugh Groman Catering offered some suggestions on Saturday's 'Mornings on 2.'

His recipes included truffled sashimi tuna with avocao, and lemon on a crisp potato chip, black olive & gruyere fritters, along with some tasty adult beverages.



Truffled sashimi tuna with avocado and lemon on a crisp potato chip (GF)

Makes 24 pieces

24 potato chips (best quality, fairly uniform)

6 oz sashimi grade tuna, cut into small dice and dressed lightly with truffle oil, seasoned with Kosher salt and pepper to taste

1 large avocado, cut into small dice and dressed with juice of 1 lemon, seasoned with Kosher salt and pepper

Just before serving:

Top each potato chip with ½ teaspoon of avoado and ½ teaspoon of diced tuna, or to taste. Serve immediately.



Black olive and gruyere fritters with tomato garlic dipping sauce

(adapted from Nancy Silverton)

3 Tablespoons whole milk

5 Tablespoons butter, unsalted

½ cup, All Purpose unbleached flour

2 large eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 pinch cayenne pepper

3 Tablespoons crumbled blue cheese

4 Ounces Gruyere, grated

1/3 Cups Olives, Black, pitted, rough chopped

½ cup of your favorite tomato sauce

Kosher salt to taste

Procedure

1. Bring milk, salt & butter to boil over medium heat

2. Remove from heat

3. whisk in flour all at once

4. return to low heat and cook about 3 min., stirring constantly until it draws back from sides of pan

5. remove pan from heat

6. stir in mustard and cayenne

7. slowly add eggs, a small amount at a time, stirring w/wooden spoon to incorporate thoroughly after each addition

8. stir in cheeses and olives

9. fill a deep heavy-duty saucepan halfway w/oil and heat to 350 degrees

10. make quenelles using teaspoons and deep-fry until crisp and golden brown

drain on paper towels

Winter Lemon Drop (makes 4 drinks)

8oz gin

½ cup maple syrup (or to taste)

¾ cup meyer lemon juice

Shake over ice, and serve in a martini glass with an optional sugar rim

