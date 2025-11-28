74-year-old Oakland woman thankful to be alive after hit & run

A 74-year-old woman who survived a hit-and-run in West Oakland is celebrating Thanksgiving surrounded by family after being released from the hospital on Thanksgiving Eve.

Rasheedah Shakir Mwongozi said she is grateful to be alive after spending three days in the hospital, where doctors stopped bleeding in her brain following the crash.

"My main injury was on my left side — my entire shoulder, my arm," she said.

The family released surveillance video of the incident, which shows a champagne-colored Nissan Rogue striking Mwongozi as she walked from her home to a bus stop around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Mwongozi said she never saw the vehicle coming and lost consciousness. The driver fled the scene.

"I’m sorry that he didn’t understand that had he stopped, whatever was going to happen would have been lessened," she said.

Her daughter, Kwanzaa Mwongozi, said Oakland police responded to the scene but investigators have not contacted the family since. She said she wants the driver identified and held accountable.

"I’m thankful that my mom is alive," she said. "I’m thankful the brain bleed was resolved. Thankful that there wasn’t long-term damage."

Mwongozi expects to make a full recovery. She said she harbors no anger toward the driver but wants him found.

"Karma is not kind," she said. "Karma does catch up with you."

The family is asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle to contact Oakland police. Police have not responded to a request for comment.