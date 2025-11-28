Skip the malls, enjoy Green Friday at the park

The East Bay Regional Park District is encouraging residents to "skip the malls and hit the trails" this Green Friday, offering free admission and activities across its parks the day after Thanksgiving.

The district is waiving entrance, parking, boat launch and fishing fees on Friday, and is hosting free hikes, volunteer projects and family activities at multiple locations. Ardenwood Historic Farm is also offering free admission.

Officials say the annual Green Friday tradition, now more than a decade old, is meant to give people a chance to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends or participate in volunteer clean-up efforts.

Moriah Young and Zachary Smith came out to Coyote Hills Regional Park in Fremont early on Friday. They wanted to see the sun rise and take some pictures. There was even the bonus of wild turkeys roaming about.

A man named Joe was out hoping to see some birds along Alameda Creek, where the fog hovered over the water painting a postcard-perfect picture.

"Once you see the beauty of this park, then you'll support the parks," he said. "I think it's fantastic."

As for Black Friday shopping?

That would be a hard no.

"I don't need any more stuff," Joe said.

For more information on the park district's free hikes and activities on Green Friday can be found here.