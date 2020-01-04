Top Chef contestant shows how to make Crab Cake Benedict

Dungeness crab season is underway and Saturday's 'Mornings on 2,' had a special guest on Saturday to make Crab Benedict.

Rogelio Garcia is the Chef de Cuisine of the San Francisco restaurant, Spruce.

Garcia has worked at other fine restaurants, such as French Laundry, The Commissary, and appeared as a contestant on season 15 of 'Top Chef.'

He showed KTVU's Rosemary Orozco how to make one of his breakfast treats.

Crab Cake Benedict and cocktail recipe



Crab Cake

• 1 pound of Dungeness Crab

• 1 tablespoon Crème Fraiche

• 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

• 1 tbsp mayonnaise

• 1 tsp of dill

• Garlic 3 cloves

• 1 large egg

• 3 lemons and zest

• ½ cup of panko breadcrumbs

• Salt

• ½ jalapeno

Advertisement



Greyhounds tooth

• ¾ oz Russian vodka

• ¾ oz Benedictine

• ¾ oz grapefruit juice

• 1/3 oz lemon juice

• Pinch of sugar

• 6 drops of grapefruit bitters

• Hard shake

• Martini glass