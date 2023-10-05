$1.22 million lottery ticket sold in Vacaville

No one won the full $1.2 billion California Powerball jackpot, but someone in Vacaville got a nice conciliatory prize.

A winning ticket worth $1.22 million was sold at Cigarettes 4 Discount at 973 Alamo Drive in Vacaville, the Calottery announced Wednesday night. Another $1.22 million ticket was sold at a Walmart in Elk Grove.

Players have to select five numbers between 1 and 69 and a "Power Number" between 1 and 26. To win the full $1.2 billion, winners have to select all five numbers as well as the Powerball.

The million-dollar winners selected the correct five numbers, but missed the Powerball.

There were 14 winning tickets that selected four correct numbers and the Powerball, those winning tickets doled out only $17,500.

Over 280,000 people won $4 for selecting the correct Powerball.

The odds are pretty slim to hit the main jackpot. Players have a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of hitting it right. But it's done.

Edwin Castro, a Los Angeles County resident, hit a $2 billion jackpot in February. He has since bought three mansions, spending over $75 million for all three.