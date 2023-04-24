$1.5M Powerball prize from Los Gatos claimed hours before deadline

A person came forward on the last day of eligibility to claim a winning $1.5 million Powerball ticket purchased at a Los Gatos gas station in October.

The ticket was set to expire on Monday, 180 days after it was purchased from a Mobil gas station at 15380 Los Gatos Boulevard.

California Lottery officials said a person submitted an official claim form on Monday for the winning ticket, just in time.

"The vetting process begins next. Thank you to all of our players - and winners - for supporting #CaliforniaEducation," the lottery officials said on Twitter.

The winner's identity was not revealed.

If no one stepped up to claim the ticket, the money would have gone to public school funding. California Lottery officials said more than $1 billion in unclaimed prizes have gone to the state's schools since lottery tickets first went on sale in California in 1985.