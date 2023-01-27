1 Antioch police officer resigns in wake of FBI investigation

One of the police officers involved in an FBI investigation in Antioch has now resigned.



He is one of eight officers who are part of a federal investigation over allegations of misconduct.

The other officers are on paid administrative leave.

They make up 10 percent of the department overall and 15 percent of the patrol staff.

"They're all still on paid administrative leave but I just want to be very, very clear," Mayor Lamar Thorpe said on Thursday. "We're doing as much as possible to ensure that we free up those positions, so that we can hire more officers."



The mayor has not named the officers, nor given details about the investigation, which also involves the Pittsburg Police Department.

Last year, KTVU learned it involves the possible abuse of prescription testosterone supplements.

