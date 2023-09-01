1 critically injured in Oakland shooting
article
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that left one person critically injured, according to the police department.
The incident occurred just before 5:30 a.m. in the 300 block of 14th Street.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a gunshot victim at the scene, who was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition, authorities said.
No details regarding the circumstances leading to the shooting have been disclosed.