1 critically injured in Oakland shooting

By KTVU Staff
Oakland
Evidence markers at the scene of shooting in downtown Oakland on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that left one person critically injured, according to the police department.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 a.m. in the 300 block of 14th Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a gunshot victim at the scene, who was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital and is  listed in critical condition, authorities said.

No details regarding the circumstances leading to the shooting have been disclosed.

