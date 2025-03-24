1 dead, 1 injured in SUV rollover crash in unincorporated Solano County, CHP investigates

article

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a solo-vehicle rollover crash that killed a person and injured another Sunday evening in unincorporated Solano County.

Officers responded to the crash, on eastbound Interstate 80 just east of American Canyon Road, at around 6:10 p.m.

CHP - Solano said the vehicle was speeding and somehow landed on its roof. Both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Officials said they were both taken to North Bay Medical Facility where one of the occupants of the older red Buick SUV died. The other was said to have major injuries.

CHP did not have an update on that person's condition.

Police are looking for possible dashcam video of either the crash itself or the behavior of the driving that led up to the crash for their investigation.

No further details were immediately available.