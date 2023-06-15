1 dead, 1 seriously injured in early morning Antioch stabbing

A 30-year-old woman died in a stabbing in Antioch early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responded at 5:02 a.m. to a stabbing reported in the 2200 block of San Jose Drive and arrived to find the woman and a 39-year-old man both with stab wounds, Antioch police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are considered life-threatening.

Police said the man is considered the suspect in the case but did not elaborate on how he was injured or what led to the stabbing. The names of the man and woman were not immediately available.