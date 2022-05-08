Helicopter crashes at PG&E Livermore training center injures pilot
A helicopter crashed Wednesday morning in a parking lot next to the PG&E Livermore Electric Safety Academy, injuring the pilot and causing significant damage to the chopper, officials said.
Contra Costa County supervisor considers severing sheriff contract with cities
A Contra Costa County Supervisor is toying with the idea of severing the sheriff's contract with three cities in light of the nearly $10 million the county paid out to the families of two men who were killed by one deputy patrolling Danville.
Activists seek early release for women sexually abused at Dublin prison
An advocacy group is seeking early release for all of the nearly 1,000 women at a federal prison in Dublin whose allegations of sexual assault have been found credible.
Contra Costa County denies request for more funding to fight deportation cases
Even though Contra Costa County is soon to receive $59 million in federal funds, it decided that issues surrounding mass deportations from the county are not ready for a rescue plan.
EBMUD adds 8% water surcharge as state warns Californians aren't conserving enough
Water districts say Californians need to do more to conserve water. Statewide, Californians' water use increased by 19% in March compared to March 2020.
Drugs, including 15 pounds of fentanyl, and $139K in cash seized from car at Oakland's McClymonds H.S.
15 pounds of fentanyl were seized from a car at Oakland's McClymonds High School by the Alameda County Narcotics Task Force, officials say.
Elderly couple dies from injuries sustained in Alameda house fire
An elderly couple who was critically injured in a house fire in Alameda has died from their injuries, a fire official confirmed. The couple's grandson was also wounded in the fire.
Former Oakley police chief fired after sex harassment claims: report
The Bay Area News Group reports that an outside investigator found former Chief Dean Capelletti was accused of inappropriate touching, sexual remarks and more.
Weekend crime wave torments Oakland
It was another violent weekend in Oakland. Police are investigating two dozen armed robberies. In most cases, a knife or gun was used.
Alleged drunk drivers crash into East Bay cops hours apart
Surveillance video released Monday shows a driver running a red light and broadsiding an Alameda County sheriff's deputy in Oakland.
Man found fatally shot on Grizzly Peak Boulevard in hills
Oakland police homicide investigators are trying to determine what happened to a man who was found fatally shot on Grizzly Peak Boulevard in the hills.
3 arrested in Oakland robbery spike over weekend
The Oakland Police Department on Monday said the city saw a spike in armed robberies over the weekend.
San Pablo police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist
San Pablo police said they arrested a Richmond man for felony hit-and-run of a bicyclist on Saturday. The 68-year-old bicyclist died at the scene of the collision.
Richmond police motorcycle totaled by suspected drunk driver
A drunk driver, whose breathalyzer registered more than three times the legal limit, hit an officer's patrol motorcycle on Saturday night.
Grandparents, grandson hospitalized after Alameda house fire
Two grandparents and their grandson were hospitalized early Monday morning following a house fire in Alameda.
Fawn rescued after falling into Orinda swimming pool, returns back to mom
A baby deer was helped out of an Orinda swimming pool after getting stuck on Sunday.
New immigration court poised for Concord as public defender likely denied more funds
A new immigration court is soon moving to Concord, as the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is poised to deny the Public Defender's Office more money to fight deportation cases.
Oakland gets $4.7M to clean up Wood Street homeless encampment
The state will allocate $4.7 million to help improve conditions at the Oakland homeless encampment on Wood Street.
Drunk driver slams into Alameda County deputy: 'Thankful nobody died'
An Alameda County Sheriff deputy is in the hospital after being hit by a drunk driver early Sunday morning in Oakland.
Emeryville police arrest man in armed hotel standoff
A man was arrested early Sunday morning after threatening several hotel guests with a gun.