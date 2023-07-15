Teenager dies, man injured in botched robbery, Brentwood police say

Two people were shot, one fatally, in Brentwood Friday night during a botched robbery.

Brentwood police said the gunfire erupted around 7:45 p.m. in the 800-block of Marjoram Drive.

A group of people were leaving a home on Chili Court when two suspects, a 17-year-old male resident of Antioch, and a 20-year-old male resident of Walnut Creek, attempted to rob a 21-year-old male resident of Antioch, according to authorities.

All three were armed and fired their guns, police said.

The 17-year-old suspect and the 21-year-old victim were taken to the hospital. The teen died of his injuries at the hospital, police said Saturday.

ALSO: 8-year-old caught in crossfire of I-580 shootout in grave condition: CHP

The 21-year-old sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The names of those involved in the incident were not provided by authorities.

There is no outstanding suspects or threats to public safety, police said.

Police ask any witnesses or anyone with information relating to this investigation to call the Brentwood Police Department at (925) 809-7911.