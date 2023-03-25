1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting at Hard Rock Hotel in South Lake Tahoe: sheriff

article

A man was shot and killed at Hard Rock Hotel Saturday morning, and two suspects were arrested, according to the Douglas County Sheriff.

An active shooting was reported at the hotel located on Highway 50 and Lake Parkway in South Lake Tahoe around 8 a.m., Sheriff Daniel Coverley said.

Officers arrived shortly after and found Omar Reyes Garcia, 32, at the center bar with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Hard Rock Hotel surveillance video helped authorities track down the suspect and the suspect's car.

Coverley said they stopped the car on Highway 50 and arrested Edgar Julian Delgado, 24, and Savannah Racquel Tautaupale, 26.

Delgado was arrested for "open murder" by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office's request.

Tautaupale was arrested for driving under the influence.

Both were booked into the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office jail.

Authorities said based on surveillance video, they believe the victim and suspect met up at the hotel bar around 2 a.m. and spent a "good deal of time drinking" and at some point they got into an argument.

The sheriff said while initially it was considered an active shooting investigation, it was reclassified as a homicide.