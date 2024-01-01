1 dead, 2 injured in San Francisco vehicle rollover accident

article

San Francisco police say one person is dead, and two others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover collision off of state Highway 1 on Monday night.

Officials said officers responded to Junipero Serra Boulevard and Palmetto Avenue in the Ingleside Heights area at around 8:26 p.m.

One of the victims was found lying on the ground. The other two were found to be suffering injuries sustained in the rollover. Officers provided medical attention and called for paramedics. Traffic backed up in the southbound lanes south of Palmetto as firefighters responded.

The medics declared the victim lying on the ground dead at the scene. The other victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

San Francisco police respond to a fatal single vehicle rollover accident. Jan. 1, 2024.

San Francisco Police Department said all information is preliminary and will provide updates when they become available. California Highway Patrol was the first agency to receive the report of the overturned vehicle.

The public is asked to avoid the area. CHP is facilitating traffic control.

It is not clear if speeding, drugs or alcohol were factors in this accident.

Traffic was being diverted onto Alemany Boulevard as of 9:35 p.m. with a detour back onto Highway 1 at 19th Avenue.

A KTVU crew is at the scene to gather more information.

Bay City News contributed to this report.