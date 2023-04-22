Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on Interstate 280 in Woodside, police say

Crime and Public Safety
Bay City News

WOODSIDE, Calif. - One person was killed and two were injured in a wrong-way crash Saturday on Interstate Highway 280 south of state Route 92 in Woodside, the California Highway Patrol said.   

A white Ford sedan driving north in the southbound lanes collided with a southbound black BMW, the highway patrol said in a series of tweets.   

The BMW's driver, described as a woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel, police said. A 14-year-old boy who was a passenger in her car was taken to a hospital with major injuries, the police said.   

The driver of the Ford was arrested and taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.   

Three lanes of I-280 were closed and expected to remain that way until about 6 p.m., the highway patrol said. It advised motorists to take an alternate route.   