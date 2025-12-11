SF firefighters get new safety gear without forever chemicals

The Brief San Francisco firefighters are getting new gear, free from the so-called forever chemicals that can lead to cancer. Forever chemicals, known as PFAS, can leach into their blood stream and lead to cancer and other illnesses. State lawmakers say while San Francisco is the first major city in the state to adopt the new safety gear standards, there is legislation in place to make sure others follow.



San Francisco firefighters are getting new gear, free from the so-called forever chemicals that can lead to cancer.

Firefighters have long relied on their turnouts to protect them when they rush into dangerous situations, but the latest data show that the very equipment meant to protect them is endangering them because of the chemicals in that clothing.

Now, San Francisco's Fire Department is the biggest department in the country to begin using protective clothing free from the forever chemicals, known as PFAS, that can leach into their blood stream and lead to cancer and other illnesses.

What they're saying:

Firefighters say for far too long they've been quietly betrayed by the very equipment intended to protect them.

"We did not know that exposure we face routinely," said Fire Chief Dean Crispen. "Exposures we were told were safe, would follow us home to our families into our futures."

San Francisco firefighters say the chemicals from the gear pose an ongoing risk to firefighters exposed over the years.

"Here in the San Francisco Fire Department, we lost more than 400 active and retired firefighters to cancer since our firefighters launched their own cancer prevention foundation in 2006," said Sam Gebler from SF Firefighters Local 798.

The mayor's office has committed a half million dollars for ongoing firefighter cancer prevention screening. The $2.35 million for the new gear comes from a combination of grant, federal and local funds.

"This step places San Francisco at the forefront of firefighter safety, making us the largest city in the country to go PFAS free," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

What's next:

State lawmakers say while San Francisco is the first major city in the state to adopt the new safety gear standards, there is legislation in place to make sure others follow.

"This is a great day for San Francisco," said Assemblyman Matt Haney from San Francisco. "But, we've got to extend this throughout the state. The law is in place, we've shown that there's gear that can do it. So, let's move forward."

The hope is, as other fire departments see how San Francisco was able to source the new PFAS free equipment, they will push their cities to follow suit.