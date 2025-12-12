Hayward explosion captured in dramatic images

An explosion in Hayward on Thursday that rocked a normally peaceful neighborhood was captured in dramatic images, from photos on the street to a doorbell camera video that showed the moment the blast blew up a home, sending smoke and debris high into the air.

Six people were injured after the explosion occurred at 9:38 a.m. in the 800 block of Lewelling Boulevard, where a street construction project was underway, according to Alameda County fire officials and neighbors.

Alameda County firefighters said the explosion destroyed three buildings on two separate properties and caused damage to adjacent homes.

PG&E said a construction crew hit a gas line about 7:30 a.m. and utility crews said they fixed the problem about two hours later, just as the house exploded, caught on Nest video by Brittany and Christian Maldanado, who live across the street.

"It was scary," Christian Maldano said. "It was like a scene from Hollywood. It was unreal."

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the explosion.

Here is what happened in pictures and video:

Firefighters arrived in the 800 block of E. Lewelling Boulevard. Dec. 11, 2025

Aerial view of a fire and explosion in the 800 block of Lewelling Blvd. in Hayward. Dec. 11, 2025

Alameda County firefighters respond to an explosion in the 800 block of Lewelling Blvd. in Hayward. Dec. 11, 2025

Aerial view of a fire and explosion in the 800 block of Lewelling Blvd. in Hayward. Dec. 11, 2025

