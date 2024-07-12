1 dead, 20 displaced in West Oakland duplex fire

One man died of smoke inhalation and another 20 residents of a duplex were displaced early Friday in a West Oakland fire, firefighters said.

The East Bay Times, which first reported the story, said the man was 39 years old.

Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt said the fire started about 3 a.m. at a two-story Victorian that had been converted into a duplex in the 1200 block of 12th Street, officials said.

Hunt said the fire likely started because of some electrical problem, but the exact cause is under investigation.

A total fo 25 firefighters battled the flames. The American Red Cross was notified to help the displaced residents.