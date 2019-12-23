Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 4 displaced in fire at San Francisco building

By KTVU Staff
San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - One person died and four people were displaced after a fire broke out at a residential building in San Francisco on Monday afternoon. 

The two-alarm blaze at 1508 Cabrillo Street was first reported around 2:56 p.m. by the San Francisco Fire Department. 

Fire officials said the victim was critically injured in the fire and later confirmed that the person died. A firefighter sustained minor injuries. 

Authorities have not said how the fire started. 