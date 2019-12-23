1 dead, 4 displaced in fire at San Francisco building

article

One person died and four people were displaced after a fire broke out at a residential building in San Francisco on Monday afternoon.

The two-alarm blaze at 1508 Cabrillo Street was first reported around 2:56 p.m. by the San Francisco Fire Department.

Fire officials said the victim was critically injured in the fire and later confirmed that the person died. A firefighter sustained minor injuries.

Authorities have not said how the fire started.