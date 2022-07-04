1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside Sacramento nightclub

One person was killed and four injured in a shooting in downtown Sacramento, police said on Monday morning.

Police said the shooting happened near 15th Street and L Street just after 2 a.m. The downtown area is near nightclubs and restaurants.

The Sacramento Bee reported the shooting took place outside the Mix nightclub as it was closing down.

This is at least the second deadly shooting in this area in roughly three months.

In April, a gang-related shooting in the downtown Sacramento area left six dead and 12 wounded.

That shooting occurred near 10th and J streets, a few blocks from the State Capitol Park.

Sacramento police said the shooting that killed one and injured four happened near 15th Street and L Street just after 2 a.m. on July 4, 2022. Photo: KCRA

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.