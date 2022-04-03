'They killed my sister:' Sacramento mass shooting leaves 6 dead, 10 wounded

The Sacramento Police Department said six people are dead and at least 10 others are injured after a shooting in downtown early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. near 10th St and J St, a few blocks from the State Capitol Park. Police said they are searching for the shooter or shooters who opened fire.

Officials investigating said victims of the shooting were in their 20s and 30s.

Police in Sacramento say six people are dead and at least nine others have been injured after a shooting in downtown.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene, according to witnesses.

"Words can't express my shock & sadness this morning," said Sacramento Mayor Steinberg. "The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend."

The mayor added that rising gun violence is "the scourge of our city, state, and nation."

Berry Accius, a community activist, said he came to the scene shortly after the shooting happened.

"The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?’" he said.

Kay Harris, 32, said she was asleep when one of her family members called to say they thought her brother had been killed. She said she thought he was at London, a nightclub at 1009 10th Street.

Sacramento police said the shooting happened near 10th St and J St early Sunday morning.

Downtown Sacramento after police reported six had been killed and multiple injured.

Harris said she has been to the club a few times and described it as a place for "the younger crowd."

Police have the streets around the club closed, with yellow police tape fluttering in the early morning breeze. She has spent the morning circling the block waiting for news.

"Very much so a senseless violent act," she said.

Advertisement

Associated Press contributed to this report.