1 dead after crash on I-580 in Oakland

A person died following a vehicle accident on an Oakland highway Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol reported a traffic collision at 11 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 580, west of 35th Avenue.

According to firefighters, the crash involved several vehicles, with one person requiring rescue from a vehicle engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said that victim was transported to a local hospital.

The CHP later confirmed that one person died as a result of the crash. However, they declined to confirm whether the deceased victim was the same person extricated from the blazing vehicle.

The highway was blocked for some time, but the roadway later reopened.