Man charged with 2022 motel murder found dead in jail cell

A Sonoma County Jail inmate awaiting trial for murder was found dead in his cell on Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Skyler Rasmussen, 28, from Santa Rosa, was found unresponsive in his cell, where he had been housed by himself.

According to the Sheriff's Office, multiple deputies attempted life-saving measures, including the administration of Narcan, but he was pronounced dead by emergency responders.

Violent crime and crime scene detectives were called in to investigate his death, but the coroner's office will also be conducting its own investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.

Rasmussen was being held pre-trial on charges of murder stemming from a fatal stabbing at the Palms Inn supportive housing complex in 2022. He had not yet entered a plea.

Rasmussen had a felony rap sheet going back to 2014, according to court records.