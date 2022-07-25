Expand / Collapse search

Antioch
1 dead in Antioch structure fire

One person died in an Antioch structure fire on Monday, officials say. A person who identified themselves as the brother of the victim said the person who died was a man. The fire is under investigation.

ANTIOCH, Calif. - One person died in an Antioch structure fire on Monday, officials say. 

The fire on Serpentine Drive was brought under control at around 8:31 p.m. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, said. The first call of the fire came in at around 8 p.m.  

The victim was located by crews at the scene. A man who said he was the brother of the victim said the victim was a man. 

No further details on how the fire started were immediately available. 

The fire remains under investigation. 