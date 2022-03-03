1 dead in Marin City shooting, sheriff's officials say

article

Officials with the Marin County Sheriff's Office remain at the scene of a Marin City fatal shooting Thursday evening.

The sheriff's office said they responded to the 400 block of Drake Avenue after reports of shots fired and a subject down at around 3:49 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive male who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said there was no threat to the public when they posted about the incident on social media at around 4:30 p.m.

There was no information on any possible arrests or suspect information. The victim has not been identified.

No other details about the shooting or possible motive were released. Sheriff's officials said detectives will remain at the scene for most of the night.

A more detailed press release about the incident is expected later in the evening or some time Friday morning.