1 dead in Oakland double shooting, police investigating

One man is dead following a double shooting in Oakland's Adams Point area of Lake Merritt Friday night, police say.

Police said ShotSpotter activity was recorded at 4:06 p.m. They responded to the 350 block of Grand Avenue where there had been reports of a shooting near the Chevron gas station at Grand Ave. and Perkins Street.

Police found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. An arriving ambulance provided medical treatment, but police said one of the victims died from his wounds. The other was transported to a hospital.

The victim's name is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Multiple posts on social media showed the scene of the gas station on the north side of Lake Merritt.

Video from the Citizen app shows the crime scene with yellow tape drawn.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. There was no further information immediately available.