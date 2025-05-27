1 dead in RV fire and explosion by San Jose 7-Eleven

article

One person died Tuesday following a fire and explosion in an RV parked near a San Jose 7-Eleven, according to the fire department.

San Jose fire officials said the fire broke out about 10:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Kiely Boulevard.

The fire spread to nearby trees and threatened a commercial structure, but firefighters prevented that from happening and had the fire under control by 11 a.m.

Firefighters said they don't know how the fire started and they didn't say anything more about the person who died.