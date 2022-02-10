1 dies on Great Highway, 1 hospitalized following San Francisco shootout

One man died early Thursday morning on the Great Highway following a shootout and another man was taken to the hospital and is expected to live, San Francisco police said.

Officer Robert Rueca said that police were called out just before 1 a.m. to the 4600 block of Irving Street to respond to reports of a shooting.

Police discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Another man then fled the scene "after an exchange of gunfire," Rueca said.

Police then got a report of a car stalled on the Great Highway near Skyline Boulevard.

There, they found the second man in his car suffering from a gunshot. Officers try to save him, but he died.

A KTVU crew saw the man's car getting towed away from the scene. The car had a Cincinnati, Ohio license plate.

No motive was given and neither man was identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.