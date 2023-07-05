Expand / Collapse search

1 fatally shot in Fairfield amid large crowd

By KTVU Staff
Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Fairfield officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night among a large group of people, authorities said.

Police initially went to a home on the 1500 block of Monroe Street to investigate an alleged stabbing after 11 p.m., but instead found a 26-year-old man in front of his home who had been shot, the department said.

The resident was declared dead there. The victim's identity is unknown.

A large crowd had gathered, prompting Fairfield Police to get assistance from the Solano County sheriff's office.

"Despite the number of potential witnesses, a suspect has not yet been identified," police said in a statement.

People with information are encouraged to call the investigative unit at 707-428-7600.