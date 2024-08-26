Oakland police boat at Tiburon café raises questions about proper use

article

The Brief Oakland police boat was spotted and photographed out of jurisdiction. Sailor is upset that the police boat was used for seemingly non-official business. Oakland police are investigating.



An Oakland police boat carrying what appears to be off-duty officers and friends or family members, including two children, was spotted at a waterfront Tiburon café over the weekend, upsetting at least one man who thinks that a public law enforcement vessel and its employees should not be engaged in non-official behavior.

An amateur sailor who lives in Oakland and who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation by police officers, sent KTVU several photos of a clearly marked Oakland police boat on Saturday just before 4 p.m. at Sam's Anchor Café in Marin County – not part of Oakland's jurisdiction.

There are two men, two women and two children, one who appears to be a toddler and the other who appears to be an 11- or 12-year-old boy on the boat. The women appear to be drinking a beverage, but it's not exactly clear what it is.

"The ladies had drinks in their hands," he said.

The man said he also noticed that no one was wearing life vests as the boat pulled away, including the children. The law requires anyone younger than 13 to wear one.

The man said he was on a date and trying to dock his own sailboat, but it was full. When he looked up, he noticed an Oakland police boat was taking up one of the spots.

"It was very clear they weren't on duty," the man said. "Nobody was in uniform."

The scene upset the man because a police boat should be used for police purposes, he said.

"It doesn't give you the right to use public property for personal use," he said. "Even the fuel being used is taxpayer dollars. How often are they doing this? I mean, is this OK? Generally, people would say ‘No, this is not OK.’"

Oakland police, when questioned about the photos, issued a one-sentence email that stated the department is "looking into these allegations."

Police did not elaborate on whether the boat was there for any type of official capacity or sanctioned community event.

KTVU also reached out to Sam's Anchor Café by email and phone to see if this Oakland police visit was a regular occurrence and also did not hear back.

This apparently is not the first time an Oakland police boat has been sighted at the same Tiburon restaurant.

A sailing website, Latitude 38, was sent a photo of a different Oakland police boat last August at Sam's. The headline of the article was "Oakland Police Out to Lunch?"

