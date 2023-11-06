1 hospitalized after Google bus collides with vehicles in San Francisco

An "electric" shuttle bus operated by Google collided with multiple vehicles in San Francisco on Monday morning, sending one person to a hospital.

The crash happened near Castro and 20th streets at approximately 8:45 a.m., according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Multiple vehicles were damaged after the bus collided with them, police said.

A person inside one of the involved vehicles sustained injuries and was transported to a hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

The crash was initially reported on Twitter by Xian Ke (@xianke).

Ke shared a video taken by her friend that showed the aftermath of the collision. In the video, a gray double-decker bus with "100% Battery Electric" displayed on its side appeared to be stationary along a street. Adjacent to the bus was an SUV that appeared to have collided with a tree.

Google confirmed that the bus involved is part of the company's shuttle fleet.

"The safety and wellbeing of everyone involved is our highest priority while we work with local authorities to understand what happened," Google said in an email to KTVU.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Neither the SFPD nor Google explained what caused the collision.

But according to Ke, the bus lost power while ascending a hill, rolling backwards and smacked into multiple cars.