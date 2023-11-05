1 killed, 1 critically wounded in early morning Hayward crash

One person was killed and another is in critical condition after the vehicle in which they traveled in Hayward early Sunday morning struck a tree.

Police said in a statement Sunday that officers responded at 2:14 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of Winton and Magna avenues.

Officers found the vehicle hit a tree after failing to make the turn from southbound D Street to westbound Winton Avenue.

The 37-year-old female passenger from Richmond was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Oakland, was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police said they're withholding the identities of the victims, pending notifications to next of kin and formal identification protocols by the Alameda County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Hayward police at (510) 293-7066.

Police said the crash is the city's tenth fatal traffic collision in 2023.