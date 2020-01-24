Expand / Collapse search

1 killed, 2 hurt in plane crash near golf course in Placer County

By Aja Seldon
Authorities responded to the scene of a plane crash in Placer County on Friday just before 10 a.m.

AUBURN, Calif. (KTVU) - One person died and two others were injured when their plane crashed near a golf course in Placer County. 

KCRA reports the single-engine crash happened just before 10 a.m. on private property in Auburn near the Black Oak Golf Course. 

Dry Creek Road was closed between Black Oak and Haines while detectives worked the scene. 

According to KCRA, one person was killed in the crash, another sustained severe injuries, and the third victim suffered moderate injuries. 