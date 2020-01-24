1 killed, 2 hurt in plane crash near golf course in Placer County

One person died and two others were injured when their plane crashed near a golf course in Placer County.

KCRA reports the single-engine crash happened just before 10 a.m. on private property in Auburn near the Black Oak Golf Course.

Dry Creek Road was closed between Black Oak and Haines while detectives worked the scene.

According to KCRA, one person was killed in the crash, another sustained severe injuries, and the third victim suffered moderate injuries.