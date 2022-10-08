1 killed, 3 injured in shooting near UC Berkeley campus

One person died, and three others were injured in a shooting that happened one block from The UC Berkeley campus.

Police say an unknown number of shorts were fired shortly after a fight broke out in the South Campus area early Saturday morning.

According to police, four people were shot. One victim died. Three others were injured.

None of the victims are Berkeley students. Officers are still looking for the suspects. The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

