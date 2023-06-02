1 killed in crash following police pursuit in Brentwood

The driver of a vehicle fleeing from police was killed in a crash in Brentwood Thursday.

On Thursday at 7:06 p.m., an officer with the Brentwood Police Department was patrolling the area of Sand Creek Road and O'Hara Avenue when he observed a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver showed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol, police said.

During the traffic stop, the driver fled in the vehicle, and the officer pursued the vehicle.

A short time later, the vehicle drove off the roadway and crashed, police said.

Responding officers attempted to provide aid to the driver, but the driver was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.