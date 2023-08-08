1 killed in shooting at East Bay park

Image 1 of 6 ▼ East Bay Regional Parks District Police Department say the body of a male victim was found shot dead at Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline Boat Launch. August 8, 2023.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a park near the Oakland airport on Tuesday afternoon.

A victim, identified only as a male, was found dead from a gunshot at the Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline boat launch, according to the East Bay Regional Park District police.

Police found the victim at 2:19 p.m., the park police said.

SkyFOX flew above the area off Doolittle Drive and saw police near a car with its driver and passenger side doors open in a parking lot.

No other information was available.