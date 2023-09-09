1 man arrested after body is found inside Santa Rosa residence

A man in his 40s was arrested Saturday after police discovered the body of a man in a northwest Santa Rosa residence, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Sweetgum St. about 9:48 a.m. after receiving a report of a possible death there, police said.

The body of a man in his early 70s was found in the living room, police said in a statement.

The man in his 40s was standing outside the residence when officers arrived. He was cooperative and was immediately detained, police said.