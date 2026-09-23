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The Brief Multiple agencies are working on a water rescue after two people ended up in the San Joaquin River in Antioch Wednesday night. One person was rescued and hospitalized. The search continues for another person who is believed to still be in the Delta waters.



A rescue effort is underway in Antioch after two people went into the water of the San Joaquin River Wednesday evening, officials say.

Rescue effort underway

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said at 6:18 p.m., they were dispatched to the scene, which remains active. The fire department said one patient was rescued and was transported to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown.

Fire officials and the U.S. Coast Guard say a second person is still reported to be in the Delta waters. There were initial reports of a boating accident, but the Coast Guard gave an update to say that the two people were going for a swim and ended up in distress.

A boat from the Rio Vista Fire Department is helping with the search effort, according to the Coast Guard. In addition, they said Antioch police, a helicopter and other surrounding agencies are aiding in this effort.

Antioch Police Officer Marcos Molina flew a drone with infrared to search for the missing swimmer who was in distress in the Marina behind Smith's Landing Seafood Grill Restaurant. He said it was another police officer who rescued one of the women.

"He was able to get in the water on this side. They had a jet ski to help," Molina said.

The area is popular for fishing, but many say it's too dangerous for swimming.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Scene from a water rescue effort in Antioch after two people went into the river and became distressed. September 23, 2026.

Missing swimmer identified by friends

A KTVU crew at the scene has learned the identity of the missing swimmer, 46-year-old Edgielyn Torrente, who was identified by friends. Torrente's friends came to help look for her after they heard what had happened.

"She's not a strong swimmer. She wouldn't go on the dock without a life jacket, so I'm shocked to even hear that she was in the water," said Nicole Bernhard, the missing woman's friend.

The woman who was rescued was identified by a friend as Farrah Moore. She was transported to the hospital for her injuries. Moore's friend said she is OK and suffered a cut to her leg.

Friends say both women are homeless and live in tents in the area.

What they're saying:

One Antioch resident described how rough these waters can be.

"The waters are so dangerous. They're so unforgiving. The undertow…you can throw a 2x4 in and it'll come up about a mile down the road. It's unforgiving. I've lost a few people in this river.

But Torrente's friends are holding out hope.

"She's got the most contagious laugh," said Bernhard. "She'll give you the shirt off her back. She's a shining light."

The Coast Guard confirmed the search remained active into the night.