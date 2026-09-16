Lawsuit filed after San Francisco police raid West Oakland’s Black Panther Apartments

The Brief Residents and management of a West Oakland housing complex have filed a federal lawsuit against San Francisco following a police raid in May. Community members say plainclothes officers shattered a door and terrorized occupants while attempting to search a unit linked to a robbery suspect. San Francisco city officials say they will respond to the legal allegations in court once formally served.



A controversial San Francisco police raid at a West Oakland affordable housing complex back in May has led to a federal lawsuit against the city of San Francisco.

Residents ‘terrorized,’ attorney says

Local perspective:

Residents and the building manager of The Black Panther Apartments said they were terrorized by plainclothes San Francisco police officers who shattered the front door during the raid. At the time, some residents worried that the action was an immigration enforcement raid.

"These are people who deserve to be protected, and they had done nothing to be disrespected the way they were on that day," civil rights attorney Adante Pointer said.

Warrant was for robbery suspect

The backstory:

Community members expressed anger over the conduct of the San Francisco police officers who broke their way into the West Oakland building near 7th and Campbell streets. The officers had already arrested a robbery suspect and were trying to search a unit linked to him, but building officials did not open the door for police.

"Just because someone comes to your house doesn't allow a police officer to come and break down your door and terrorize you and your family for something someone else did — [who] hasn't even been proven to have done it," Pointer said after filing the federal civil lawsuit against San Francisco.

Elected officials weigh in

What they're saying:

Elected officials also lent their support.

"People not being listened to is nothing but hurt and harm. Harm unjust. Harm undeserved and harm that shall be accounted for," Assemblymember Mia Bonta said.

Added Oakland councilmember Charlene Wang, "This is public safety. This is law enforcement being used to criminalize and terrorize... That is not acceptable."

The West Oakland complex is named "Black Panther" after the political group once led by Elaine Brown. Brown is part owner of the building, which provides housing to low-income and formerly incarcerated residents.

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"This so-called high-crime neighborhood, the only time we've ever had any windows broken or any damage to the building has been by the police themselves," Brown said.

Shortly after the raid, KTVU obtained a copy of the San Francisco Police Department warrant. Signed by a judge, the document allowed officers to search the suspect and two locations linked to him, including the unit at the Oakland complex.

Misty Cross, the resident manager and a plaintiff in the case, said that she was shoved by police officers who refused to show her the warrant during the entry.

"We are demanding answers. We are demanding accountability. And we are demanding justice. But let me be clear: They did not divide us," Cross said.

The lawsuit does not name any individual police officers. The San Francisco City Attorney's Office said it will respond to the suit once served.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan