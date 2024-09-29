12 displaced in deadly San Leandro apartment fire

article

A person has died following a two-alarm apartment fire in San Leandro Sunday afternoon, Alameda County Fire reported.

Twelve residents were displaced by the fire in the 14600 block of Washington Avenue.

Three people were inside the apartment that caught fire. Fire officials said two managed to escape but the third and the family dog did not.

Fire officials did not identify the person who died in the fire.

Four units in the apartment were damaged, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the Red Cross is assisting those who lost their homes from the flames.