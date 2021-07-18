1 person killed, 3 hurt in early morning Walnut Creek shooting

article

WALNUT CREEK - Police are investigating a shooting in Walnut Creek that left one person dead and three people injured.

Walnut Creek Police said officers responded to shots fired at about 1:37 a.m. Sunday on SOS Drive near North Main Street. Officers found four gunshot victims when they arrived.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other victims were taken to the hospital.

Walnut Creek Police said they consider this to be an active homicide investigation. Video from the scene showed K-9 officers searching the area. The surrounding area was taped off. Other police departments were assisting with the investigation, including Pleasant Hill and Concord Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Walnut Creek Police.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. No other details were immediately available.