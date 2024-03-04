1 suspect killed, 4 Sonoma County sheriff's deputies injured near Santa Rosa

One suspect was killed in a car crash and four Sonoma County sheriff's deputies were injured early Monday morning near Santa Rosa, authorities said.

In a hastily called news conference, Deputy Sheriff Rob Dillion described what happened as "chaotic."

He said that at about 12:10 a.m., they responded to a report of a person out "brandishing" a rifle.

He wasn't sure if the rifle was just holding it up or waving it around.

Deputies found the suspect, who they say "led them on a pursuit."

During the chase, the suspect "stopped, fired shots and the deputies and continued the pursuit," he said.

Dillion said there are "multiple crime scenes" because the suspect fired his gun several times.

Deputies returned fire and the suspect crashed the small white car he was driving, the sheriff said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the four deputies injured, one suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, two hurt their hands and one deputy has a head injury. The deputy with a head injury is in critical but stable condition.

Other than the one deputy who was shot in the leg, Dillion said he wasn't sure how all the deputies suffered their injuries.

The Santa Rosa Police Department will take over the investigation.

The shooting occurred in the Bellevue Ranch neighborhood, where the sheriff has shut down a portion of Stony Point Road south of Bellevue Avenue to Todd Road. Todd Road between Stony Point Road and Moorland Avenue has also been shut down.