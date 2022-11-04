1 woman dies, another woman runs across lanes of traffic in Hayward: CHP

A woman died Friday morning in Hayward on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just as another woman was running across lanes of traffic and taken into custody on a psychiatric hold, the California Highway Patrol reported.

CHP officers said that just before 5 a.m., units were called out after two pedestrians were spotted in the center divide at the West A Street off-ramp.

Despite commands from officers, one of the women ran across lanes of traffic and was ultimately taken in on a 51-50 hold, the CHP said.

Officers then saw that the second woman had been struck by the driver of a car near the off-ramp.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated, police said.