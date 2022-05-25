1 wounded in Sonoma County shooting with state parole officers
One man underwent emergency surgery after a shooting with California parole officers in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, the county sheriff's office said.
Few details have been revealed, but the wounded man is in critical condition after the surgery, according to the Sonoma County sheriff's office.
It appears to police that he was shot around 1::40 p.m. on the 4400 block of Lahinch Lane.
It's unclear what precipitated the shooting.
Advertisement