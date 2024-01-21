10-year anniversary of fatal shooting of BART police detective

article

Sunday marks 10 years Det. Sgt. Tommy Smith was killed in the line of duty in Dublin.

Smith and other BART police officers were conducting a probation search and warrant service on Dougherty Road around 1 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2014, when another officer accidentally shot him.

Smith worked for the department for 23 years and was in charge of the detective unit. He was 42 at the time of his death.

Smith left behind his wife Kellie, also an officer with BART police, working for their K-9 unit, and their daughter.

"Tommy was a great law enforcement officer, but an even better son, brother, husband, father and friend. He touched many lives in a positive way both professionally and personally and he will be sorely missed," said then-chief of police Kenton Rainey.

The person the officers were conducting a check on was already in custody by another agency before the search, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

According to the East Bay Times, BART agreed to pay $3.1 million to Smith's family in a wrongful death lawsuit settlement.