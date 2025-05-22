$100 million raised to revitalize East Oakland

The Brief Collective raises $100 million to help revitalize East Oakland. Funds from donors and matching $50 million from New York philanthropic group. Money will go toward affordable housing, wellness centers and other initiatives over 5 years.



East Oakland collective Rise East has secured $100 million to help revitalize the community through affordable housing, wellness centers and commercial corridors; a feat that was hailed Thursday by advocates and Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee.

"Thank you, Rise East, for staying the course, meeting your fundraising goal of 100 million dollars," Lee said to applause at an East Oakland community center that formerly housed an elementary school.

"It truly shows that Oakland is rising. As I said in my inaugural swearing-in speech, and still we rise," Lee said at her first news conference since taking office.

Funds to revitalize East Oakland

Big picture view:

Community advocates say over a five-year period, the money will help the predominantly Black neighborhoods in the flatlands of East Oakland thrive and survive. But they say the end-goal is to create a ripple effect that lifts up and empowers all residents, no matter their background.

"This investment is about a lot more than just putting dollars into the community. It really is about a collective effort, and it's just the beginning," said Dr. Noha Aboelata, CEO of Roots Community Health Center.

Funding sources - donations and matching funds

The backstory:

The money consists of $50 million raised by Rise East, including from donors like the Hellman Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, Google and Wells Fargo.

Another $50 million was matched by Blue Meridian Partners, a New York non-profit group of philanthropists.

"Yes to a $100 million in investments. Yes to jobs, yes to housing, education and thriving businesses, here in deep east Oakland," said Caheri Gutierrez of the Unity Council.

Many spoke of giving back to the community where they were born and raised.

"We are thinking of ourselves not as leaders in the traditional sense but as stewards, in a really indigenous sense. We are here to help cultivate an ecosystem," said Selena Wilson, CEO of the East Oakland Youth Development Center.

Carolyn Johnson, CEO of Black Cultural Zone agreed, saying, "We can show that Oakland can be that beacon for who we need to be not only in the state but in this country. We don't have to divide and conquer. We can grow together."

Henry Lee is a KTVU reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan